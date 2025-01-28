Nurse claims officers were drunk during JAY JAY BANDA escape



By Christopher Miti



A nurse from Chipata Central hospital has testified in the Chipata Magistrates’ Court that some officers that were guarding former Petauke Central Member of Parliament EMMANUEL BANDA at the time he escaped from the facility appeared drunk.





Testifying in a matter where five police officers and correctional service officers are jointly charged with Mr. BANDA’s wife LOMBE CHALI for aiding his escape, CAROL DAKA, a registered nurse said one of the officers was failing to walk as a result of being drunk.



She said at some point she even told the officers to stop making noise.





Ms. DAKA said at the time that Mr BANDA escaped; she heard a loud bang in his ward.



She said when she went to check, she found police officers who were guarding him also wondering about what had happened.





Ms. DAKA said one officer explained that Mr BANDA had asked for a five-minute privacy for him to undergo a medical process.





The court also moved to Chipata Central hospital to conduct a scene visit.



Ms. DAKA will be cross examined by the defence tomorrow.



Another witness assistant superintendent RICHARD MAGWAMBE from Chipata Central Correctional Facility said the security situation was okay at the hospital hours before Mr. BANDA escaped.





Mr. MAGWAMBE said he did not interview the officers one by one after the incident.