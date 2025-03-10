NURSES, TEACHERS, OTHERS CAUGHT IN K500,000 L0ÁN SCÁM



More than 50 civil servants, including nurses and teachers, have been implicated in a l0an scándál in which they allegedly dèfrauded a lèndíng institution of nearly half a milli0n Kwacha through a payday l0an scheme.





The victim in the case is Anda Solutions.



According to Diamond News, company representative Kieran Simataa revealed that the civil servants involved forged bánk statements and páyslips to falsely appear eligible for l0ans.





He said the fráud was uncovered after several months passed without l0an rèpayments being deducted from their bank accounts.





Mr. Simataa added that some of the culprits confessed after being caught.



Meanwhile, police have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.





By Darius Choonya



Source: Diamond TV