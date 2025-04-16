Nursing & Midwifery Council of Zambia directs Nurses & Midwifery training schools to enroll not more than 50 students per intake

Student Limit Set for Nursing Schools



By Josphat Mbewe



The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Zambia has directed nurses and midwifery training institutions in the country to enroll not more than 50 students per intake.



Council Registrar, BEAUTY ZIMBA has told ZNBC news that the huge enrollment numbers are affecting the delivery of clinical skills.



Ms. ZIMBA explained that the council wants a certain number of students, who will be manageable, both in class and the clinical area.



She added that nursing is a practical training programme, which requires students to spend about 80 percent of their time in the clinical area.