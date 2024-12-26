Nyimba Ward Councilor resigns as a Councilor and also has resigned from the Patriotic Front Party

MTILIZI WARD COUNCILOR EVARISTO PHIRI RESIGNS, CITING DIFFICULTIES WORKING WITH CIVIL SERVICE



26th December, 2026



In a surprise move, Mtilizi Ward Councilor Evaristo Phiri has tendered his resignation, effective December 26, 2024. This decision has triggered a by-election in the Nyimba district’s Mtilizi Ward.





Phiri, who was elected in August 2021, has also resigned from the Patriotic Front Party in. In his resignation letter, he cited difficulties in working with the civil service as an opposition councilor as a key reason for his decision.





As an opposition councilor, Phiri faced challenges in being recognized and engaged in developmental programs in the ward. He believes that his resignation will provide an opportunity for another person to serve the people of Mtilizi Ward, potentially with better recognition from the civil service if they are elected on the ruling party ticket.





Interestingly, Phiri was appointed as interim PF Provincial Youth chairman for Eastern Province by the Miles Sampa-led PF Party faction on November 28 last year. His resignation marks a significant shift in the region’s political landscape.