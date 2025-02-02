NZOVU SLAMS CONTRACTORS OVER BOREHOLE PROJECT

Water Development and Sanitation Minister COLLINS NZOVU has taken a swipe at some contractors that were engaged by government to drill boreholes in Central Province.

Mr. NZOVU says he is not happy with the performance of some contractors and will NOT extend the contracts of those who will not finish their work within the stipulated time.

He has advised Provincial Officers to put penalty clauses in the contracts to make contractors accountable and work within the contractual time frame.

Mr. NZOVU says Contractors should not use the rain season as an excuse for delayed works, as it is not a valid reason.

He said this in Kabwe Central Province today, when he met Lukanga Water Supply and Sanitation Company Management and Provincial Engineers from the Ministry.

Mr. NZOVU is in Central Province to inspect and evaluate the progress made on water projects, especially those under the drought response emergency plan.

ZNBC