O.J. Simpson’s estate is locked in a legal battle with one of his children, alleging that his son, Justin Simpson, has moved into O.J.’s former home and refuses to leave.

Malcolm LaVergne, the attorney serving as the special administrator of Simpson’s estate, filed a lawsuit against Primary Holdings, LLC, a company he claims is owned and operated by Justin Simpson, the son of O.J. and Nicole Brown Simpson.

According to LaVergne, Primary Holdings was established to purchase the house where O.J. was living at the time of his death. The arrangement was intended to safeguard O.J.’s financial interests and protect the property from creditor claims.

However, LaVergne claims that after O.J. passed away, Justin moved into the house, asserting ownership as the head of Primary Holdings. The lawsuit alleges Justin has refused to vacate the property or reimburse the estate for payments made by O.J. to maintain the home.

LaVergne argues that O.J. never intended for the property to be separated from the estate and had been personally making the house payments. The estate also claims that Justin owned another home nearby, which was not as luxurious as O.J.’s residence, but has chosen to remain in the disputed property in defiance of O.J.’s will.

As reported, O.J. Simpson passed away in April 2024 at the age of 76 following a battle with prostate cancer. In the months since his death, the estate has been liquidating assets, including personal items such as his stash of prison p0rnography, to settle outstanding debts and pay creditors.