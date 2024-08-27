O.J. Simpson’s remains have been transformed into jewellery for his four adult children

American football legend, O.J. Simpson’s legacy has taken a new, unexpected form; his ashes have been transformed into jewellery for his four adult children, according to Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s longtime attorney and the executor of his estate.

Simpson, who passed away and was cremated in April, left behind more than just memories. His children—Arnelle, Jason, Sydney, and Justin Simpson—chose to memorialize their father in a unique way, converting his ashes into personalized cremation jewellery. LaVergne, who also had to approve the process in his role as executor, confirmed the details to TMZ.

While LaVergne didn’t disclose the exact type of jewellery, such keepsakes typically include necklaces or bracelets with miniature urns as pendants, allowing loved ones to carry a piece of the deceased with them.

The entire process, which included cremation, the creation of the jewellery, and obtaining death certificates, came to a total of $4,243.06. LaVergne clarified that he did not receive any of the jewelry, as he wasn’t interested in obtaining a piece.

Meanwhile, LaVergne is also focused on liquidating Simpson’s remaining assets. The goal is to address the substantial debts Simpson left behind, including the tens of millions still owed to the Goldman family from the wrongful death civil suit.