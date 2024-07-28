OASIS FORUM OFFERS TO MEDIATE DIALOGUE BETWEEN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU



A consortium of Church mother bodies and non-governmental organisations has offered to mediate the possible dialogue between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor Edgar Lungu.



The collectively referred to as the Oasis Forum says it does not doubt that president Edgar Lungu as a Statesman will be more than glad to put the country first and reconcile with the Head of State over the real or perceived differences.



The forum has emphasized that both President Hichilema and President Lungu should put the country first ahead of all else.



The statement stressed that leaders in government and opposition, are duty-bound to take responsibility towards the need to unite the nation at all costs.



This is according to a statement signed by the Council of Churches in Zambia` Father Emmanuel Chikoya, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Executive Director Bishop Andrew Mwenda, Law Association of Zambia President Lungisani Zulu, Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council`s Grace Sinkamba and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretary General Father Francis Mukosa.



During the commemoration of the 125 years of the Reformed Church in Zambia, President Hichilema committed that he would do his part to reach out to his colleagues in the opposition, including former President Lungu.