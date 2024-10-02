Obama, Bill Clinton, and Kompany pay tribute to late basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and various prominent figures in the basketball and football communities have expressed their sorrow over the passing of Dikembe Mutombo, the renowned Congolese-American NBA icon.

Mutombo, an eight-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Famer, succumbed to brain cancer on September 30, 2024.

In his heartfelt tribute shared on X, Obama celebrated Mutombo’s exceptional skills, recognising him as one of the finest defensive players in NBA history.

He also emphasised Mutombo’s profound influence, noting how he inspired countless young Africans and made significant contributions beyond the basketball court, impacting athletes and communities alike.

“Dikembe Mutombo was an incredible basketball player—one of the best shot blockers and defensive players of all time. But he also inspired a generation of young people across Africa, and his work as the NBA’s first global ambassador changed the way athletes think about their impact off the court. Michelle and I are thinking of Dikembe’s family and everyone who knew and loved him,” the former US president wrote.

Former US President Bill Clinton also paid tribute to the NBA legend, acknowledging the latter’s devotion to humanitarian work.

From the football world, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany, who is half Congolese, also paid an emotional tribute to Dikembe Mutombo, recounting how the former Houston Rockets player inspired a generation in Congo.

“Today a legend has passed away. Dikembe Mutombo was a legend of the game in the NBA and a legend of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He has inspired and given hope to an entire generation of young Congolese people all over the world. We grew up watching the NBA because of him.

We took pride in our origins because of him. He showed us that we could dream big and be successful. He showed us to cherish our roots, not only in words but also in action.

The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation does immense humanitarian work in the DRC, focussing on improving health and quality of life. He will be missed. My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. RIP,” he wrote.

Dikembe Mutombo, born in 1966 in Kinshasa, Congo, passed away in 2024 in Atlanta, USA, at the age of 58. His illustrious NBA career spanned 18 seasons, during which he earned the nickname “Mount Mutombo” due to his exceptional defensive skills, making him one of the greatest shot-blockers in history.

Throughout his career, Mutombo played for six teams: the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

His accolades include being a two-time leader in rebounds, a three-time blocks leader, and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was also recognised as a member of the NBA All-Defensive Team multiple times.

Beyond his basketball achievements, Mutombo was deeply committed to humanitarian efforts, notably funding the construction of a modern hospital in Kinshasa.

This facility, which cost $29 million and has 300 beds, is named in honour of his late mother, Biamba Marie Mutombo, reflecting his dedication to improving healthcare in his home country.