‘Obama’s only son’ B-Flow to launch Sunda Station album

AS the winter is at its peak in June this year, Zambian music lovers will need to throw away their blankets and warm clothes for a bit as B-Flow drops some hot music on his forthcoming album “Sunda Station” to keep them cozy.

Like the toddler who has drunk a lot of water during a journey and can’t hold the urge to answer the call of nature, B-Flow whose real name is Brian Bwembya has told #Kalemba that this June 19 will be the bus stop destination where he will unleash his album at midnight.

The Dancehall and Hip Hop artiste has confirmed to Kalemba that “Sunda Station” will be available on 150 streaming platforms including Boomplay, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, YouTube Music and Amazon Music.

The news of B-Flow’s fifth studio album has excited many fans as the music artiste starved them of well cooked body of work in the studio for over seven years while he remained on the scene with some singles.

During the seven year break, since the release of B-Flow’s previous album “Dear Mama” which was launched at the U.S Embassy on April 7, 2016, the artiste recorded hit singles like “Atishani” in 2018 and “Amanone” in 2020.

“Sunda Station” which is likely inspired by the Reggae, Dancehall artiste’s life in his hometown Kabwe, will feature both established and new artists from within the country, United States and Europe.

The album cover art, tracklist and producers’ credits is said to be shared in June.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba