Hoodlums have burnt down a farm belonging to Ex-President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Politics Nigeria has learned.

A huge mango plantation belonging to Obasanjo at Howe community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue state was burned down around 2 pm on Saturday.

The 140 hectares plantation was razed by yet-to-be indentified arsonists following disagreements with the locals over compensation for the piece of land that originally belonged to the state government.

Confirming the indigent, the Gwer East Local Government Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Ortsega, said it was deliberate sabotage by hoodlums. He said: “the fire on the 139 hectares farm was started at about 2 pm on Saturday by hoodlums and nearly half of it is gone. It was clearly a sabotage.

“It was strange that there was fire outbreak in the farm because the farm was properly safeguarded, so it was obvious that it was sabotage.

“We summoned a meeting of stakeholders and leaders over the matter in order to fish out the perpetrators and by the grace of God we have already apprehended four persons and investigation is still ongoing to fish out more culprits.”

– premium news nigeria