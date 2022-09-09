OBEY THE CONCOURT JUDGEMENT, ALLOW MALANJI AND LUSAMBO IN BY-ELECTION -TONGA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



3rd Liberation Movement leader, Enoch Roosevelt Tonga has called upon President Hakainde Hichilema to allow the by-elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies to take place with Hon. Joseph Malanji and Hon Bowman Lusambo on the ballot.



He has warned President Hichilema that he will be held accountable if he pushed for the elections to take place without the duo.



He called on President Hichilema and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to respect the ruling of the Constitution Court on the matter that has recognized the duo as eligible candidates to participate in the by-elections.