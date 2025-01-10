Observers blast Trump for ‘disrespectful’ conduct at Jimmy Carter funeral

On a solemn day in Washington, D.C., as the world mourned the loss of a humanitarian leader, President-elect Donald Trump couldn’t escape criticism for his faux pas at the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

Among the observations were those of former presidents lined up in the second row at Washington National Cathedral. It prompted some to wonder what Trump’s funeral would be like.

“This photo says it all. Trump stands alone, shunned by both parties’ Presidents Club. When his time comes, who’s delivering the eulogy—Ronny Jackson?” asked Tennessee election commissioner Chris D. Jackson.

One of the more shocking moments came when viewers watched on as Trump couldn’t stop talking to former President Barack Obama, even once the ceremony began.

“Watching Trump talk to Obama at Carter funeral. Obama looked like the guy stuck in airplane seat next to a guy who won’t shut up,” SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah posted on X.

“Trump and Obama’s conversation at Jimmy Carter’s funeral: “Hey Barack, does my cologne mask what’s in my diaper?'” joked singer-songwriter Bill Madden.

“To be a fly on the wall for this Obama/Trump conversation happening right now as we await the start of the Carter funeral…” said NBC News’ Garrett Haake.

“When even Melania thinks this is awkward,” Daily Show researcher Reggie Wade said, with a screen capture of CNN.

Commentator and influencer Brian Krassenstein remixed the footage of Trump speaking with Obama with one of Trump’s rants about the toilets in the White House.

“Watching the interactions of these folks at the Carter funeral: Obama chatting it up with everyone (inc Trump & Bush) – he is popular one; the Clinton’s with each other; when Kamala arrived Trump kept staring at her, she wouldn’t look at him; & Melania hasn’t been happy all morning,” posted James J. Zogby, founder of the Arab American Institute.

Jackson also took a screen capture of Trump with his eyes closed, saying, “My God. Trump has fallen asleep at President Carter’s funeral. What a disrespectful old man.”

A shocking moment came when the Color Guard came down the aisle of the hundred-year-old church. They led the flag-draped casket of the former president. The crowd moved to place their hands over their heart. Trump did not.

“Of course Trump is too good to put his hand over his heart as Jimmy Carter’s casket is brought into the cathedral….oh wait he doesn’t have one,” posted homage group WuTangKids on X.

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenkeo made the same observation, “Trump can’t be bothered to put his small hand over his non-existent heart.”