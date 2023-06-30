OCEANGATE STILL ADVERTISING TITAN TRIPS AFTER HUMAN REMAINS RECOVERED FROM WRECKAGE

The company that operated the doomed submersible that imploded in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean is still advertising expeditions to the Titanic wreckage on its website.

Reports emerged last week that OceanGate Expeditions closed its doors indefinitely after its CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French diving expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old Suleman died when the company’s Titan sub imploded while on a tour to the Titanic’s wreck.

But more than 10 days after the tragedy – and a week after it was confirmed, the OceanGate website still features available dates for two separate eight-day expeditions next year.