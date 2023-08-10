OCIDA Advises President HH Against Bad Economy, Tribal Appointments, Malicious Arrests And Selective Justice

OCIDA ADVISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AGAINST BAD ECONOMY, TRIBAL APPOINTMENTS, MALICIOUS ARRESTS AND SELECTIVE JUSTICE

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday held an in-camera meeting with Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) leadership which lasted for about three hours at State House.

OCiDA was led by Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu and held a consultative meeting with President Hichilema.

The discussions were open, cordial and robust, covering a wide range of matters of national interest.

OCiDA raised syrong views against tribal and regional appointments, selective and abuse of the law in relation to the fight against corruption, bad governance and issues affecting people especially the bad economy.

They also raised issues regarding the resignations of respected board members appointed to State-owned enterprises.

Hichilema pledged to hold structured routine meetings to continue dialogue with the Elders at OCIDA and other stakeholders on key issues affecting the country.