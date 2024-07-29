OCIDA reflects on UPND’s three years in office amidst ongoing challenges



AS the United Party for National Development (UPND) approaches three years in government, the Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) has reflected on the administration’s performance amidst significant challenges.



OCIDA founding trustee Ambassador Leslie Mbula highlighted on Friday during a press briefing that the substantial damage inherited from the previous decade and the ongoing efforts to rebuild the nation.



“The damage over the last ten years was devastating, and it’s like rebuilding—not just the economy, but infrastructure and all these other things,” Mbula remarked.



He acknowledged that three years is not sufficient to reverse the effects of long-term neglect but noted that the UPND government has made commendable strides.



Mbula cited the drought as a major factor affecting the UPND’s performance, leading to food and power shortages.



“The shortage of food and power cannot be entirely blamed on the government, although every government must take measures to ameliorate the situation,” he noted.



He praised the government’s investment in alternative energy sources such as thermal, wind, diesel, and solar for power generation as key interventions to relieve the burden caused by the drought.



Regarding infrastructure, Mbula pointed out that roads built a few years ago are now damaged and in need of repair.



“Efforts are being made to rebuild the economy and improve infrastructure, but as OCIDA, we cannot put this government into a comfort zone. We want to push them to do more and work faster because we are in a hurry,” he asserted.



While acknowledging the colossal damage inherited by the current administration, Mbula stressed the importance of appreciating the government’s efforts.



“People voted for the president to mend it. The process is long, and the problems are many,” he remarked stating there was a need to recognise and support the government’s initiatives.



By Moses Makwaya



Kalemba July 29, 2024