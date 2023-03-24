Odinga demands release of Kenya MPs detained over protest

Four Kenyan MPs have been charged with unlawful assembly after taking part in anti-government protests on Monday, the Reuters news agency says quoting their lawyer.

During the demonstrations police tear-gassed opposition leader Raila Odinga’s convoy in the capital, Nairobi.

Running battles took place on the main Kenyatta Avenue between police and demonstrators, some of whom threw stones at the security officers.

The protests also spread to other cities, with a university student reportedly shot dead in Kisumu.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Odinga condemned what he described as “illegal arrests” – two of those held were leading members of the opposition in parliament. In all more than 200 people were detained.

Mr Odinga said “these patriotic Kenyans… have done nothing wrong. We demand that the charges be dropped unconditionally with immediate effect.”