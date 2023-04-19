By CIC

OF FRED M’MEMBE AND GUNS VERSION TWO NOW IN CHILILABOMBWE AS 5 OF HIS CADRES NABBED 2 ON THE RUN.

There was high-grade tension between the UPND youths vs Socialist party in Chililabombwe as the two camps met head to head. A landcruiser was carrying 7 Socialist Cadres around 01:00 going round dishing out K300 to people as they where intercepted by UPND youths following a tip.

The landcruiser was being trailed and when it was found it started cruising and got stuck in the drainage as the driver tried to move fast. In the car where 2 people in front and 5 behind one had gun that he pointed at the UPND youths threatening to shoot one. A high tensile commotion erupted dramatically leading to all the 5 being overpowered and apprehended while two managed to escape including the one with a gun. They are since at Chililabombwe police station the police are yet to give a report.

The run up to the this operation is that a day ago a Socialist party landcruiser in question threatened some youths with a gun a thing that agitated the UPND youths. A tip was then leaked how its moving and an operation to follow it was put in place. Gun culture has since trended as a new wave of politics being introduced by Socialist Party to annoyance of the ruling party that has tried to move away from political violence.

CIC PRESS TEAM