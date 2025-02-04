OF TRUMP CUTTING AID TO SOUTH AFRICA OVER ANC LAND EXPROPRIATION POLICY: MY THOUGHTS- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba



OF TRUMP CUTTING AID TO SOUTH AFRICA OVER ANC LAND EXPROPRIATION POLICY: MY THOUGHTS

I like Trump for two reasons. First, because of his stance and actions to foster global peace, especially in Palestine and Ukraine. Second, because of his hard stance on financial dependence on the a US. It really makes no sense for independent countries to be financially depend on the US in perpetuity. African countries need to think outside the box and generate sufficient, own financial resources, to deal with their challenges. There is need to cut off this financial umbilical code so that countries, for once become independent.

As an example, President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off aid to South Africa over the alleged mistreatment of White farmers. Trump claims that authorities in South Africa are “confiscating land.”

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa says that “South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equalityequality”. He adds that “South African government has not confiscated any land.”

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest,” he wrote on X.

He added further that while the US was a key strategic political and trade partner, it did not provide significant funding to South Africa besides a major HIV/AIDS relief programme.

Trump has suspended the Pepfar programme that provides HIV/AIDS medicines and other requirements to most African countries including South Africa and Zambia. Both South and Zambia have capacity to fund their HIV/AIDS programmes but because of the donor over-dependence mentality, leaders chose to find their personal luxury at the expense of health and other social sectors.

Although Trump expects African leaders to respect birth rights vis-a-vis land rughtd, one of his cornerstone immigration policy of removing unlawful migrants out of the US and the promising “mass deportations”, parodixically shows that he himself does not respect such rights when it comes to the US.

As I speak right now, the defence department has said that it will provide military aircraft to deport more than 5,000 people that have been detained by Border Patrol in San Diego and El Paso, Texas.

ICE statistics show that over 1,000 people were removed or repatriated on Thursday last week, on the fourth day of the Trump administration.

Over the weekend, Trump’s deportation flights caused a brief diplomatic spat after Colombia’s government barred two military planes carrying Colombians deported from the US from landing.

The country’s president, Gustavo Petro, said that “the US can’t treat Colombian migrants like criminals” and that they need to be “treated with dignity”.

His government, however, appears to have agreed to accept the flights after the Trump administration threatened Colombia with punitive tariffs.

Trump has also moved to expand the scope of expedited deportations of undocumented migrants, reviving a policy under his first term that Biden had discontinued.

In one of his first acts as the 47th president of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending “birthright citizenship” – meaning the automatic American citizenship that is granted to anyone born in the country.

It’s a policy change he’s long promised – but implementing it won’t be easy.

Trump’s order seeks to change the rules to deny the granting of citizenship to the children of migrants who are either in the US illegally or on temporary visas. It applies to children born on 19 February and onwards, and does not apply retroactively.

Most legal scholars agree that this will be difficult for Trump to achieve, given that birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US Constitution and would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress to change.

Indeed, Trump’s attempts could face significant legal hurdles. Twenty-two states, along with the city of San Francisco and the District of Columbia, have already sued the federal government and challenged the executive order.

The plan also suffered an early set back on the fourth day of Trump’s presidency, when a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked Trump’s order from taking effect.

Whilst I don’t agree with his action on deportation, I agree with him on getting rid of this deplorable financial dependence on the US. In fact, I would like to see him implement more drastic measures to compel Africans to start think outside the box.