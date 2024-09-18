Off-duty police officer guns down girlfriend and is killed by metro police in Florida, Durban.



An off-duty police officer fatally shot his girlfriend in Florida, Durban on Tuesday.



Subsequently, he was confronted and killed by metro police.



The tragic incident unfolded when the off-duty officer visited his partner’s workplace, and she stepped out to meet him. The officer then drew his service pistol and fired at her.



The victim sought refuge inside the restaurant, but the officer pursued her, continuing to shoot. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.



Two bystanders also sustained gunshot wounds during the chaos.



Metro police on patrol at the time intervened and engaged in a shootout with the suspect, ultimately resulting in his demise at the hospital.