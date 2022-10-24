OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT IN K1.9 MILLION FUNDS MISAPPROPRIATION – AG REPORT REVEALS

By Rhodah Mvula

The latest released Auditor General’s Report for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 has revealed that the Office of the President under the Youth Empowerment Programme disbursed over K1.9 Million to 26 youth groups in nine (9) districts, without relevant supporting documents.

The report also revealed that government failed to monitor beneficiaries in the districts and to recover the loans paid to the beneficiaries.

However, The Attorney General was not able to ascertain whether the District Administration Offices were monitoring the beneficiary groups as there were no monitoring reports availed for audit.

The report also reveals that as at 30th June 2022, there was no evidence that the District Administration Offices had effected the recoveries of the loans.