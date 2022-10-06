Officer Testifies In Mumbi Phiri, Chilekwa Murder Case

POLICE OFFICER TESTIFIES IN PHIRI, CHILEKWA MURDER CASE

By Marcus Brian Sakubita

A police officer, David Chimota a Digital Forensics Expert at Zambia Police has testified how he managed to retrieve data that was concealed in a mobile phone of a resident of Kaoma who filmed the dead body of Lawrence Banda.

Another witness, Simunza Uyoya, a police officer who is also Acting Assistant Superintendent at Zambia Police Service Head Quarters has told court how he apprehended Shebby Chilekwa at Brentwood in Woodlands area and not Mount Makuru in Chilanga where he was known to be staying.

This brings an end to the number of witnesses to have testified in the murder case involving the former PF deputy secretary General Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused Shebby Chilekwa in Mongu High Court.- Diamond TV