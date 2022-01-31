OFFICIAL ACC STATEMENT:

ACC WARNS AND CAUTIONS PF ACTING PRESIDENT GIVEN LUBINDA

The Anti-Corruption Commission has warned and cautioned Patriotic Front Acting President Given Lubinda on allegations of corruption.

Mr. Lubinda aged 58, appeared before the ACC today in the company of his three lawyers and was warned and cautioned in connection with allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Lubinda was summoned to the Commission as a suspect and as such all procedures related to summoning of a suspect by an investigating agency were dully followed.

Meanwhile, the Chipata High Court has convicted a Procurement and Supplies Assistant at Petauke District Health Office and sentenced him to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices involving K34, 000.

This is in matter where Patrick N’gandu aged 39, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission in November 2016 and charged with one count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property Contrary to Section 34 sub section 2 (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

Details are that on unknown dates but between 9th January 2013 and 19th April 2013 in Petauke District, Patrick N’gandu being a procurement officer at Petauke District Community Health Office Willfully failed to comply with the Zambia Public Procurement Guidelines and the law relating to the procurement when he facilitated the payment of K34, 000 from the public revenue to Sakalimbwe Construction for his benefit. This was done even when Patrick N’gandu knew that Sakalimbwe Construction had not been awarded any contract to construct an ART Clinic at Nyanje Mission Hospital.

The Convict was first acquitted by Magistrate Jameson Ngona siting at Petauke Subordinate Court for One Count of Corrupt Acquisition of Public Property. The Commission was dissatisfied with the acquittal and appealed to the High Court of Zambia, and the matter was heard by Justice Sharon Newa who overturned the Magistrate’s decision and convicted the accused to 2 years imprisonment with hard labour effective 22nd December, 2021.