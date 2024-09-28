Offset Called Out By TakeOff’s Brother For Dragging Late Rapper Into Cardi B Drama

Offset has been called out by TakeOff‘s brother YRN Lingo after bringing the late Migos rapper into his divorce drama with Cardi B.

Further commenting on his very public row with his estranged wife over an alleged affair while she was pregnant, Offset wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me !!”

Lingo did not appreciate TakeOff being mentioned in Offset’s spat with Cardi.

He hit back on Instagram, saying: “My brother ain’t tell him shit!! Let my twin rest.”

The development comes after Offset and Cardi B got into a heated back-and-forth over their relationship earlier this week.

It started after the “Taste” hitmaker commented on Cardi’s Instagram Live by saying: “U fucked with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

The “Bodak Yellow” star did not deny the claims, responding: “You know what I find so crazy? That a n-gga thinks that they can just buy a bitch. I love me shit, but you can’t buy me no more, muthafucka. It’s so crazy that a n-gga thinks that that’s enough. It’s not enough, honey.”

She continued: “I find it funny that n-ggas think that they can fuck on anything, but when I start talking to n-ggas, you want to threaten me with taking shit that I fucking worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon’ play them games too. You want to take my shit because I’m moving on? Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

Cardi later appeared to confirm Offset’s accusation by writing on X: “AND DID !!!!!!”

Her estranged husband then claimed to have moved on from their relationship: “Everybody can see I don’t want you! It’s ok I’m not talking about this nomo all love u will be calling me after couple months u my bm I won [laughing emoji].”

Cardi then ranted about Offset claiming that she was “too good” for him before posting text messages between the couple in which the Atlanta rapper asks his estranged wife if she “wants him,” to which she replies “no.”

Cardi then admitted that she began talking to other men on June 24 while she was heavily pregnant with their third child.