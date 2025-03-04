Offset has made a new request in his divorce proceedings against his estranged wife, Cardi B.

The 33-year-old rapper has requested joint legal custody of the former couple’s three children, six-year-old daughter Kulture, three-year-old son Wave, and a six-month-old daughter.

Legal documents reviewed by TMZ revealed that the Atlanta-bred star does, however, think 32-year-old Cardi’s home should be the kids’ primary residence.

Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, also wants the court to outline each parent’s child support responsibilities.

Furthermore, he asks that the exes’ marital assets are divided by the court, and that each party pay their respective legal fees.

Offset and Cardi’s tumultuous relationship has been off and on for years, and last summer was the third time the Bodak Yellow hitmaker filed for divorce.

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almanzar, announced her pregnancy on August 1, one day after she filed to dissolve her marriage with the Migos member.

She previously initiated a divorce in September 2020, but backtracked on the decision two months later.

A rep told People last summer that the latest filing was ‘not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming.’

A friend of Cardi’s also told the publication that the divorce filing was ‘something that they had been discussing and talking about for a while.’

The person explained, ‘It wasn’t like, “Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.” She’s been very calm about everything, and she’s focused on her kids.

‘She is excited about this new baby, and she’s recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good.’

It was added that the two music artists, who often collaborated over the years, had issues for ‘at least a year or so.’