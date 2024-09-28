Offset Insinuates Takeoff Warned Him About Cardi B Amid Fiery Feud

Yesterday, Cardi B and Offset found themselves in the middle of a heated social media spat, followed by the “Enough” rapper’s fiery Instagram Live rant. During the rant, she claimed that she’s moved on from her ex, and accused him of threatening to take what she’s worked for because of it. He responded by accusing her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant with their child.

Their back and forth only got more explosive from there, with Cardi exposing his NSFW texts and more. Clearly, their feud reached a peak, and it’s unclear whether or not they’ll be able to make amends. Either way, it looks like Offset isn’t done shading his ex on social media, based on one of his latest Tweets.

“Listen to your ppl take and the bros TOld me !!” he wrote earlier today. It appears as though he’s trying to insinuate that his friends, including the late Takeoff, gave him some kind of warning about getting into a relationship with Cardi B. This is unconfirmed, and could certainly just be his attempt at dissing her. The cryptic message has prompted mixed reactions from social media users in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. While some can’t blame him for being frustrated, others think he had it coming considering his own past. Most can agree, however, that mentioning Takeoff was a step too far.

“What did the bros say when u was cheating on ya wife???” one Instagram commenter wonders. “Don’t bring Takeoff into your mess sir,” another writes.