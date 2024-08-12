Offset Speaks About Cardi B Cheating Rumors After Recent Outing With His Ex

Offset was recently spotted spending time with a woman at a casino, and social media users quickly speculated that it was his ex, Pretty Redz. Unsurprisingly, this led to outrage among Cardi B’s fans.

The two rappers went through a rough patch late last year and announced their breakup, but since appear to have reconciled.

Cheating accusations are now flying, though Offset maintains his innocence.

The Set It Off performer took to Instagram Live to seemingly address the debacle, claiming that he and the woman are nothing more than friends. “Shorty ain’t my shorty,” he simply said.

Unfortunately, not everyone is buying his claims, and fans continue to question what exactly he was up to.

“People really need to do the research,” Offset also added. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8-month pregnant woman who I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

Amid the speculation, Pretty Redz also took to The Neighborhood Talk‘s comments section to clear things up, explaining that she was there with some family members.

“SMH that man wasn’t with me I was already there with my husband sister & brother and I’m 7 months pregnant… Y’all really have to stop with this type of behavior.”

According to rumors, Pretty Redz may not be the only one expecting either, as Cardi B has also been at the center of pregnancy speculation of late.

She denied these rumors on social media earlier telling fans, “No I’m not pregnant.”