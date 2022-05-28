OIL MARKETING COMPANIES PREDICT FURTHER REDUCTION IN FUEL PUMP PRICES NEXT MONTH

Tinkerbel Mwila

The Oil Marketing Companies Association Of Zambia -OMCAZ- has projected a further reduction in fuel pump prices next month.

The Energy Regulation Board –ERB- is next week expected to announce new fuel pump prices following the introduced monthly revision prices of the commodity.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Association President Kafula Mubanga has attributed his prediction to the 64 cents marginal decrease in the price of crude oil on the international market.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mubanga has described Zambia’s current fuel reserves as stable saying the commodity can last up to next month.

PHOENIX NEWS