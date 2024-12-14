OJ Simpson’s estate is selling his X-rated prized possessions to pay off some of his debts.

According to TMZ, Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s longtime attorney and executor of his estate, confirmed that Simpsons’ stash of prison pornography is being considered for sale.

Details of how he acquired the magazines during his 2008 prison sentence in Nevada remain unclear. But according to the outlet, Simpson and his fellow inmates were allowed to read explicit magazines, and turns out he had quite the collection.

It was gathered that O.J., who had access to online p0rn on his phone, kept the stash following his 2017 release from prison.

The auction is said to be planned for early 2025, though nothing’s finalized.

LaVergne has also been working to raise funds by selling one of Simpson’s homes, but it’s still a small dent in the $33.5 million judgment Simpson owes from a 1997 wrongful de@th lawsuit. Interest on the unpaid debt has reportedly risen to around $100 million.

The late American professional football player d!ed in April 2024, after he succumbed to his battle with cancer.