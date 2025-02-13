OKAY GUYS, BE VERY CAREFUL WITH THE EVIDENCE YOU GIVE IN COURT, PLEASE DON’T DO POLITICS IN COURT- Chilufya Tayali

By Chilufya Tayali.



OKAY GUYS, BE VERY CAREFUL WITH THE EVIDENCE YOU GIVE IN COURT, PLEASE DON’T DO POLITICS IN COURT.



It’s a fact that in politics we don’t talk about receipts or disclose who gave you the money, especially if it’s a lot like K100 million, but this is not something you tell the magistrate in court. That’s suicide🤦‍♂️



Money must have a legitimate source, not just to say, I was given by Tayali, because you would have to bring Tayali to testify that he actually did and he (Tayali) has a legitimate business or income to be able to give that kind of money, otherwise, you are in trouble.



I remember BaSata was also accused of Money laundering, during RB’s time, and it took GBM to come in and tell the court, that, that K100 million is just change to me and he showed bank accounts with millions just laying around.



So, bane those of you talking of receiving gifts, must be careful when you bring this as evidence in court.



One thing I would want to remind some of my friends facing cases in court, is that, please be very cautious about everything because UPND is not playing, they mean business to sort out some of you guys who were beheaded during PF. You are no longer in power and you have no power, so…. fyenu ifyo, ine nalipoola😎



I am just saying🤷‍♂️



