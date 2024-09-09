OLD WOMAN ACCUSED OF BEING A WITCH HAS BEEN AXED TO DEATH



In a disturbing incident, an elderly woman, Lucia Mwanto, approximately 75 years old, was axed to death in her residence in Chienge district, Luapula province, due to suspected witchcraft.



The heinous crime was committed by four unknown individuals while the victim slept. Chienge town council officials, Francis Mwanto and Wells Chifunda, visited the hospital and mortuary, expressing dismay and urging the police to ensure the culprits face justice.



They cautioned against taking the law into one’s hands.