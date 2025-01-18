Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named as the new manager of Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Norwegian boss has been away from the game for four years following his Manchester United axe in 2021.

But now Super Lig side Besiktas have confirmed a shock new job for former Molde and Cardiff chief, Solskjaer.

In a simple announcement on X, Besiktas wrote, “Ole, Ole, Ole”, complete with a snap of the new boss draped in a club scarf.

In his first interview after his unveiling, Solskjaer said: “It’s great to be here.

“It’s very nice to see so many people who care about this fantastic football club.

“I’ve had a very nice first meeting with the members of the board.

“I’m really looking forward to this – it’s fantastic to be in this beautiful city.”

Solskjaer replaces Holland legend and ex-Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst – who was axed last month – in Istanbul.

Solskjaer helped guide United to a second-place finish in the Premier League and reached a Europa League final during his near-three-year reign.

He is set to watch Besiktas’ next game – against Samsunspor this weekend – from the stands in Istanbul.