Olivier Giroud announces departure for MLS in emotional message

French football star Olivier Giroud has officially announced his departure from AC Milan, confirming that he will be joining Major League Soccer (MLS) this summer, with a move to LAFC on the horizon.

Giroud, a legendary striker for France, has spent nearly four years with Milan since joining them from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

While he did not specify his destination within MLS, he has been consistently linked with a move to LAFC.

During the 2023-24 season, Giroud had an outstanding campaign with Milan, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in Serie A.

His arrival at LAFC will be a significant boost for the team, as they have been seeking to fill the void left by former MLS MVP Carlos Vela, who departed as a free agent last summer.

Giroud’s partnership with 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga is expected to be formidable, instantly becoming one of the league’s most potent attacking duos.

Additionally, Giroud will reunite with longtime friend and former France international Hugo Lloris in Los Angeles.

Giroud has announced that Milan’s final two matches of the season will mark his farewell, confirming his move to MLS this summer.

Despite not officially confirming LAFC as his destination, multiple reports strongly indicate that the Frenchman will soon become a player for Los Angeles. He is expected to conclude his time in Milan before officially joining the Los Angeles-based team.