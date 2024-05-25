Olivier Giroud to hang his boots after Euro 2024

Olivier Giroud has announced his intention to retire from international duty with France after Euro 2024.

The AC Milan striker holds the record for being France’s all-time top scorer, with 57 goals in 131 appearances, and was part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

Giroud, formerly of Arsenal and Chelsea, has been included in Didier Deschamps’ provisional squad for the upcoming Euros, scheduled to begin next month in Germany.

“This will be my last competition with Les Bleus. I’m going to miss it a lot,” Giroud told L’Equipe., external

“We need to make way for the youngsters. You also have to be careful not to have one season too many. You have to find the right balance.”

Despite playing 465 minutes across six matches during France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, Olivier Giroud did not score or have a shot on target.

However, he made a significant impact at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, scoring four goals, including a crucial late winner against England in the quarter-finals. France ultimately reached the final but were defeated by Argentina on penalties.

Giroud is expected to make his final appearance for AC Milan on Saturday when they host bottom club Salernitana on the last day of the Serie A season.

The 37-year-old, whose contract at the San Siro expires next month, has agreed to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after Euro 2024. He has signed an 18-month deal with the option of a further year.