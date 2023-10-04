Olusegun Obasanjo visits Edgar Lungu at his home

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
OBASANJO JETS IN, MEETS STAKEHOLDERS
…as he meets ECL…
Lusaka- Tuesday, 3rd October 2023
Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Brenthurst Foundation Chairperson, Chief Olesugun Obasanjo, has arrived in the country.
Following political tensions currently prevailing in the country, including the apparent rift between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Obasanjo is in the country to attempt to heal the divisions.
Obasanjo is a regular feature in Zambia and has previously visited the country when Hakainde Hichilema was imprisoned in 2017 and earlier in 2004 when Obasanjo as African Union (AU) Chairperson and tried to reconcile President Levy Mwanawasa and former President Dr. Frederick Chiluba.
On Tuesday evening Obasanjo spent time with former president Edgar Lungu at his residence in Ibrx Hill.
Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.
After this meeting, you will see ECL denouncing his ambition to come back as pf next presidential candidate.He would have been sat down, lectured on how to behave as as a former president.
Obassanjo is a traitor and criminal. Remember how he betrayed Charles Taylor. Whereever he appears he creats confusion. I do not understand his Presendent Tinubu has fake credentials.
Mr. Bleach why don’t you ask for a job from him
With due respect President Olusegun Obasanjo, I wish to advise that the PF has every right to have any member as President of PF..ECL included.
And we fully understand the Brent Hurst Institute and how it props up Puppetry in Africa. And we know why you are here, and who has sent you.To remove a formidable threat in ECL to the hold of power of the Western backed Puppet in Zambia…This is your mission.
But know that it will be hunger , poverty , and Incompetence, Puppetry, and dictatorship on the ballot paper in 2026 which the people of Zambia will remove.
And further note that the problem the current President has is not just with ECL alone. It is with any Opposition Leader who shows promise to challenge him. He wants a Zambia of UPND alone…and no space for others. He can’t allow other parties to mobilise. Him and his party can hold rallies and processions. The others can’t.
He can’t even allow decent Bye Elections. Even such things as Constitutional Amendments, are all in his pocket. How do you run a country like a secret society?.
Look at the record number of opposition party leaders who have been detained in Zambia under this government.
Mr Obasanjo , the gains we have made as a democracy from 1991, are under threat, and it’s all because of one Man. The Great Leader – the God of UPND…who now wants to be a God of Zambia..Is this the democracy the Brent Hurst foundation believes in ???
The sooner Edgar Lungu announces publicly that he has come back to active politics, the better for Zambia’s politics. But he has to be fair to others who want to lead his political party, the PF, by subjecting himself to a competitive intra-party leadership election. He can’t just come back as if he’s going back to his house in Chawama. He after all resigned from the leadership and retired from politics.
These treasured old men like Obasanjo and late Rupiah Banda who spend their time brokering for Peace everywhere in the World are wise and know how War can ravage a country. Just ask all those countries that are at war or have passed through War, and the Refugees from those countries. War leaves ALL Citizens in a country with permanent scars, scared and traumatised forever. For all I know is that if conflict or War erupts in this country both HH and ECL and their Families may fly out of this country and live in Exile in other countries, it will be you and me left behind who will be butchering each other like brutal wild animals, or running away from Pangas into the Bush where you and me will be surviving on wild fruits like aMasuku and in tattered Clothes or bare naked. All this Social Media yapping and appearing clever in posting comments will disappear in thin air in an instant when War breaks. All the laptops and Cellphones where you post your personal opinions you will leave behind and even if you carry them with you in the Bush, where will you find money for Bundles plus na Network in the Bush may not be there. Conflict and War disrupt Life. Let us not take Peace for granted, once lost it is difficult if not impossible to regain.
Ba Lusaka Ndola Road of Shame, please you can say whatever you want to say about HH and UPND but please leave out God, don’t involve him in these earthly political issues. UPND has no god because HH is not a god, he is just human like you and me. May be PF had a god because we used to hear about christians for Lungu and it’s like he liked it because he never stopped them. But we have never heard of christians for HH because Christians are only for Christ, they are Christ’s followers. I also don’t know the democratic gains that you are talking about because if we start from MMD, we have had a lot mysterious politically related deaths in the names of Ronald Penza, Paul Tembo, Wezi Kaunda, Bauldwin Nkumbula etc. Under PF, you know the story, the list is even longer but when did you hear of anyone killed under UPND? Are things not even better now than before? If UPND had been in power 3 or 5 years ago, Mapenzi Chibulo, Nsama Nsama, Joseph Kaunda, Lawrence Banda, the young Mugala, Vespers Shimunza, Obet Mambwe could all have alive to this day. Agree or not, people are more free and safe under new dawn than before. We know how bad you hate HH but it’s unfair to paint him black just because of your hatred. You were there when all these people I have mentioned and many others were dying, we never heard you voicing out condemning those who were ruling that time. Have you ever imagined that HH was also appointed by God and no matter how much you can hate him, you cannot do anything until his given time is fulfilled. People say that God’s time is the best, if you or anyone else is destined for presidency, it will surely come to pass but as for now, it’s hh’s time. Wait for your time also.