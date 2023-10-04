Olusegun Obasanjo visits Edgar Lungu at his home

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

OBASANJO JETS IN, MEETS STAKEHOLDERS

…as he meets ECL…

Lusaka- Tuesday, 3rd October 2023

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Brenthurst Foundation Chairperson, Chief Olesugun Obasanjo, has arrived in the country.

Following political tensions currently prevailing in the country, including the apparent rift between President Hakainde Hichilema and his predecessor, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Obasanjo is in the country to attempt to heal the divisions.

Obasanjo is a regular feature in Zambia and has previously visited the country when Hakainde Hichilema was imprisoned in 2017 and earlier in 2004 when Obasanjo as African Union (AU) Chairperson and tried to reconcile President Levy Mwanawasa and former President Dr. Frederick Chiluba.

On Tuesday evening Obasanjo spent time with former president Edgar Lungu at his residence in Ibrx Hill.

Details of the meeting have not been disclosed.