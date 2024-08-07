Olympians found worms in their food at 2024 Paris Games

Adam Peaty, a British swimmer at the

Paris 2024 Olympic Village has revealed that Olympic athletes have been finding worms in their food as conditions in Paris are “just not good enough.”

Adam Peaty, 29, dropped the allegation as he became the latest athlete to criticize the Olympics village food being served up during this year’s games.

Peaty, blasted organizers for pledging to make 60% of meals meat-free saying it was just a punishment on athletes as the plant-based options weren’t suitable for many athletes.

“The narrative of sustainability has just been pushed on the athletes,” he said. “I want meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?”

“I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough,” added Peaty, who won silver in Paris in the 100-meter breaststroke.

“I want to eat meat, I need meat to perform and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change?” he told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday.

“I like my fish and people are finding worms in the fish. It’s just not good enough. The standard, we’re looking at the best of the best in the world — and we’re feeding them not the best.”

Peaty, who also battled COVID during the event, claimed athletes had been “blindsided” by the challenges of living in the Paris 2024 Village.

“The catering isn’t good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform. We need to give the best we possibly can,” he said.

“Tokyo, the food was incredible, Rio was incredible. But this time around … there wasn’t enough protein options, long queues, waiting 30 minutes for food because there’s no queuing system.”