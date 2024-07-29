OLYMPICS DRONE SPYING SCANDAL



▶️ On July 22, three days before the 2024 Olympic women’s football tournament began, New Zealand Football lodged a complaint regarding a drone that was hovering above its closed-door training session.



▶️ Police arrested Joseph Lombardi, an ‘unaccredited analyst’ with the Canada team, who used the drone to film New Zealand’s training session.



▶️ Lombardi was charged with flying an unmanned aircraft over a prohibited area and accepted an eight-month suspended sentence.



▶️ Canada Women won the game against New Zealand 2-1 in the tournament Opener.



▶️ The Canada Olympic Committee reviewed the drone incident and, upon learning new details, removed Lombardi and assistant coach Jasmine Mander from the Canada Olympic team. The pair were sent home immediately



▶️ #Canada Soccer also went ahead to announce that Priestman had been suspended and that Spence will take charge of the women’s team for the remainder of the Olympics.



▶️ A joint-statement from Canada Soccer president Peter Augruso and its CEO Kevin Blue On behalf of Canada federation, offered sincere apologies to the impacted players, coaches, and officials.



▶️ Fifa launched its own investigation of Canada Soccer amid allegations that such spying activity has been ongoing for years.



▶️ Verdict Today: ▶️ Canada women’s football manager Bev Priestman banned for a year by FIFA in drone spying scandal. Canada(Defending Gold medalist) also docked 6 points in Olympic women’s football.