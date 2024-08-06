Olympics pole vaulter, Anthony Ammirati breaks silence after he was eliminated by his bulging manh00d

Anthony Ammirati, whose privates got in the way and crushed his Olympic dreams, has spoken for the first time after the incident.

The 21-year-old The French pole vaulter missed his 5.70m target on his third attempt when his bulge knocked down the pole, which led to his downfall on Saturday, August 3.

Speaking ahead of the finals on Monday, August 5, Ammirati spoke of the disappointment of not medaling after his privates got in the way of his performance.

“It’s a big disappointment,” Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation.

“I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.”

Ammirati refused to address the moment that had social media gawking.

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” Ammirati said.

“The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there.”

A video of Ammirati’s performance has gone viral on social media.

It shows the moment his male member hit the bar, causing the pole to fall.

This incident left commentators speechless. They were audibly flustered at the sight of how the pole fell, scrambling to acknowledge what had happened.

The slip-up caused Ammirati to finish 12th with a height of 5.60 in Group A; he had already cleared two heights prior.

Watch the video below.