OMCAZ ATTRIBUTES FAILURE OF FUEL TANKERS YOUTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAMME TO WEAK LEGAL FRAMEWORK



THE Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia has attributed the failure of the fuel tankers youth empowerment programme to government’s decision to allocate the tankers to cooperatives without experience in the fuel industry.





OMCAZ President, Kafula Mubanga notes that the programme also failed due to a weak legal framework governing the empowerment initiative.



Dr. Mubanga has told Phoenix News that the Ministry should have engaged youths with experience in the sector, rather than awarding fuel tankers to individuals lacking knowledge on operation, cost management, and revenue generation.





He warns that without proper structures in place, the tankers will deteriorate over time, resulting in losses for both the beneficiaries and government.



To ensure long-term sustainability, he suggests that the government should consider selling the tankers to local youths already active in the fuel industry or providing them as loans to individuals with expertise in the sector.



His comment follows the government’s disappointment over oil marketing companies that have failed to pay money to cooperatives for fuel tankers issued under the youth empowerment programme since last year.



PN