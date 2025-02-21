OMCAZ CHALLENGES GOVT TO CLEARLY STATE HOW IT INTENDS TO PAY OFF FUEL DEBT



THE Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia has challenged government to come clean on the country’s fuel debt and clearly state who is owed money and how government plans to pay off the debt.





This comes after Energy Minister Makozo Chikote revealed that Zambia’s fuel debt has swelled from $597 million in 2021 to $735 million as of December 31, 2024, despite the new dawn government not procuring any fuel since taking office in 2021, following a policy shift in 2022.





But OMCAZ President Kafula Mubanga says the association expects a freeze on interest based on government position and a clear plan for debt settlement to avoid speculations among the public.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Mubanga emphasises that simply acknowledging the debt is not enough but that government needs to outline a strategy for paying it off, both locally and regionally.





He says the association has since engaged the Ministry of Energy on the matter and is awaiting a formal response on the way forward.



PN