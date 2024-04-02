OMCAZ DEMANDS OVER $800 MILLION OWED BY GOVT FOR THE SUPPLY OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SINCE 2019

OMCAZ DEMANDS OVER $800 MILLION OWED BY GVMNT FOR THE SUPPLY OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS SINCE 2019

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia –OMCAZ- has demanded for clear guidelines on how the government intends to settle over $800 million in debt accrued between 2019 and 2022 for the supply of petroleum products.

A recent special audit report revealed that the government has failed to pay suppliers of petroleum products around $800 million dollars, which includes interest charges and risk premium of over $400 million due to delayed payments.

Association President Dr. Kafula Mubanga says this debt has negatively affected the sector resulting in most oil marketing companies failing to sustain business operations.

Dr. Mubanga says the huge debt is a hindrance to the growth of the sector and is elated that the removal of subsidies has seen no further debt accruing in the fuel supply process.

