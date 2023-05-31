OMCS ADVOCATING FOR A POLICY STATEMENT THAT WOULD MAKE IT A CRIME FOR ANY OMC TO RUN OUT OF FUEL WITHIN DAYS OF A PRICE INCREASE

Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia President, Dr. Kafula Mubanga says the association is advocating for a policy statement that would allow the Energy Regulation Board -ERB- to make it a crime for any oil marketing company to run out of fuel within days of a price increase.

Dr. Mubanga acknowledges that some oil marketing organizations tend to hold on to products for price evaluations in order to gain from a potential fuel price hike.

In an interview, Dr. Mubanga believes that there should be no scarcity of fuel ahead of price reviews, highlighting the need for the ERB to implement a robust mechanism and regulatory framework to bridge the gap created by such enterprises.

And a check by Phoenix News in several parts of Kitwe found that some service outlets were out of fuel as of yesterday morning, just 48 hours before the monthly fuel review by the ERB, a tendency that has also been noticed in the past.

PHOENIX NEWS