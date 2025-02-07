OMCs SALUTE GOVT FOR OPENING TAZAMA PIPELINE TO ALL



GOVERNMENT has actualised the open access regime for the TAZAMA Pipeline, allowing competing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to utilise the pipeline to transport diesel from the port of Dar es Salaam to Ndola.





And Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia (OMCAZ) President Dr Kafula Mubanga says the sector is grateful to government for responding to their demands, adding that pump prices are expected to start reducing in the next few months as a result.





According to sources, the new framework which allows OMCs to participate in an open bidding process has allowed government, through Tazama, to secure the most competitive pricing for diesel that is delivered to the Tazama Tank Farm in Ndola via the pipeline.



News Diggers