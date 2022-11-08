OMCs WARN OF LOOMING ERRATIC SUPPLY OF FUEL

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia-OMCAZ is anticipating an erratic supply of petroleum products due to the onset of the rainy season which could potentially lead to sporadic fuel shortages.

Association president Kafula Mubanga tells Phoenix News that transporting fuel in the rainy season is challenging and affects the turnaround time for the transporters to bring in the product compounded by the bad road infrastructure.

Dr. Mubanga hints at filling stations in the Central Business Districts-CBD to account for much of this anticipated erratic supply, and has advised the government to expedite the re-opening of Tazama Pipeline for the transportation of petroleum products to address the issue of possible shortages as a result of changes in weather patterns.

He adds that the government must take a keen interest in ensuring that storage facilities around the country are operational, especially that they are capable of stocking over 100 million litres of fuel.

