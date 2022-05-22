ON SOVEREIGNTY

[The Curious Case of Hakainde HICHILEMA’s Mind Bent]

We may be black but trust us.

We too know things.

Besides, let us respect our flag.

Black is there for a reason.

As we keep saying, knowledge is neither British, Chinese or American. It isn’t even African. It is universal.

We told Hakainde HICHILEMA to maintain subsidies on agriculture/food and energy. He did NOT listen.

Instead, he listened to the IMF as if this was their country.

As instructed by the IMF, he removed the subsidies.

And the suffering began.

Abandoning his own pre-election promises, he opted to bring hell to Zambia.

I can hear them cry everyday.

The citizens are gnashing their teeth in these compounds.

As a consequence, the cost of living rose so high that Laura MITI, from his own praise team, lamented that it was killing citizens.

But now the IMF has come full circle, it now agrees with us.

Indeed, governments must subsidise food and energy, they say.

What they don’t say is how.

We say primarily at production level.

What now, HH?

What are you going to do now, my friend?

Bring back the subsidies? Of course.

But what about the lives that we have already lost because of your austerity policies/measures?

See now?

You have egg on your face.

Do the right thing, my man.

Listen to us the citizens. This country is ours.

Again, we repeat. Muntu matwi!

Let Zambians run the mines.

Abash mental slavery!

Aluta continua!

Dr Canisius BANDA

Development Activist