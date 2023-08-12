ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2021 SECOND ELECTION ANNIVERSARY- Lucky Mulusa

ON THE OCCASION OF THE 2021 SECOND ELECTION ANNIVERSARY:

By Lucky Mulusa (LM).

Exactly this time two years ago, we drove out of Solwezi having voted and learnt about Kungo’s murder at Kyawama Polling Station MHSCRIEP.

I wonder whether those that perpetuated such a hernias crime to “protect the vote” would still do it today to “protect the gains” of that vote if there are any.

To the youths I say, going forward, listen carefully to the unpacked message of how a particular party will resolve the Youth Challenges. No more slogans such as, “Lucky Will Create a New Capital City in Ngabwe!” Take Lucky to task on how it will be done! Let him un pack the proposition explaining why and how? Pay no attention to politicians who evade public debate for they are afraid of public scrutiny. They are afraid of being exposed that they lack clarity of thought and are merely riding on the back of party popularity driven and sustained by errors and underperformance of the incumbent party in government.

We are so politically charged over five years leaving no space for developmental debate policy formulation later on, implementation.

Our developmental challenges are many deeply rooted and ever getting complicated in an ever globalising and competitive world.

To this, we constantly respond with not so suited political system, incompetence and misplaced policy direction.

While Italy is imposing a 40% windfall tax on banks, we are unsolicitedly foregoing mining taxes while loading the ficus with increased social expenditure. During this misplaced tax policy,

Botswana has negotiated to receive 30% income earned from rough diamond production and this will progressively increase to 50 per cent by the final year of the ten years contract. Panama has done the same with FQM. Cry my beloved governance!

We need a new political platform based on genuine reasons to address our challenges and not on vanity, regional pride or personal ambition.