Onana ‘makes a decision over his Man United future’ amid poor form

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana is believed to have made a decision over his future amid criticism of his shaky performances for the Red Devils.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper arrived ahead of the 2023-24 season after being drafted into the side by his old Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

Since signing for the club, Onana has on several occasions failed to deliver top performances.

Onana was called out for his display against Ipswich last week by former professionals Robbie Savage and Rio Ferdinand for his role in Jaden Philogene’s opener for the visitors, with both pundits critical of his decision-making.

The 28-year-old did redeem himself to some degree on Sunday in the Manchester side’s FA Cup clash against Fulham, making two crucial saves during the match, but was not able to prevent his team being knocked out of the competition on penalties.

Although there have been suggestions that Onana might look to rediscover his very best form away from Old Trafford, as per Manchester Evening News, staying at the club remains a priority for the shot-stopper.

