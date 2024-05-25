Onana says he is ‘not here to back’ Ten Hag; he can speak for himself

Andre Onana has strongly backed underfire manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final clash with Manchester City.

Reports suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already decided to part ways with Ten Hag, regardless of the FA Cup outcome

The Red Devils endured their worst finish in the Premier League era, leading to the decision to dismiss the Dutch coach.

“He’s a good guy, a good coach,” Onana told reporters ahead of the title decider.

“Tactically he’s very good, and he showed it last season. I was not here last season and they got top four.

This season a lot of things happened. I’m not here to back him. He is big enough to back himself, but he is a really good guy, he is a positive coach and tactically he’s good.”

Ten Hag have frequently alluded to several injuries to key players throughout the season as a stumbling block to stringing together a consistent run of performances.

Onana believes that his argument has enough merit and added: “If [Ten Hag] had all his squad, it would probably be different.

This season is difficult for him, for us, for the club, for the fans because it is frustrating for the fans when they are coming away and how we are losing, it is difficult.”

Onana hopes to cap the season by lifting the FA Cup trophy on Saturday at Wembley, preventing Manchester City from becoming the first English team to win consecutive domestic doubles after their Premier League triumph.

A victory would serve as a fitting send-off for Ten Hag, partially restoring his reputation before his departure.