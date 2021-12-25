Simon Mwewa Lane

ONCE AGAIN, SEAN TEMBO TAKES CREDIT FOR SOMETHING HE DIDN’T DO.

Sean Tembo defrauded the Botswana Government out of Millions of Pula.

He was cited for gross plagiarism in the courts of law in Botswana. [ He was paid to do some work for The Ministry Of Health and claimed that he was the author of the research…kanshi he plagiarised the research ]

There after, he fled Botswana, came to Zambia and now presents himself as a hero kuno [ here ]

If he steps back into Botswana he will be arrested.

He’s done it again. Today he claims that DMMU swung into action AFTER he posted a racist comment. When infact, DMMU had already responded to the crisis.

Bad habits die hard.

At the end of the day…Sean Tembo is a fraud who seeks to take credit for things he has NOT done.

SMLtv