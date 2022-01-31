One day, I have to rule this country – Lusambo

KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is in politics so that one day he can be President of Zambia.

In an interview, Lusambo said he wanted President Hakainde Hichilema to succeed so that he can find the country’s economy in a good condition.

“For me I would want the President to succeed. When Presidents succeed, all of us we will succeed. When he fails, all of us will fail.”

Credit: News Diggers