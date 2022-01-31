One day, I have to rule this country – Lusambo
KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says he is in politics so that one day he can be President of Zambia.
In an interview, Lusambo said he wanted President Hakainde Hichilema to succeed so that he can find the country’s economy in a good condition.
“For me I would want the President to succeed. When Presidents succeed, all of us we will succeed. When he fails, all of us will fail.”
Credit: News Diggers
LOL over our dead bodies.
Dreaming is good sometimes. It keeps our mind busy and engaged though in a delusion state. Continue dreaming Bulldozer, I hope no one wakes you up.
It will NEVER happen. You are, ofcourse, at liberty to dream, although some dreams must be avoided at all cost.